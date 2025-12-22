Juventus between Saudi Sirens and the Shadow of Tether: Exor resists the €2 Billion, but the Market bets on weakness

At Piazza Affari, an atmosphere of genuine euphoria surrounds the Bianconeri stock, but anyone familiar with the markets knows that behind the vertical charts lies a game far larger than football. Juventus is once again at the center of a complex financial match where speculation meets geopolitics. After the recent takeover attempt by Tether—rejected with losses for the bidder—rumors are now pointing the compass directly toward the Middle East.

Moreover, the shares are increasing in value due to widespread interest, even though the free float on the stock exchange is secondary.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Saudi Arabia has set its sights on the “Old Lady,” ready to place a monster offer on the table. Yet, from the Savoyard city of Turin, John Elkann’s response seems to be a broken record, identical to the one given to Ardoino: a dry “no.” But how long can this resistance last?

The numbers of temptation: a €2 Billion “Auction Floor”

The market, as we know, always anticipates news—or at least hopes. The Juventus stock has recorded remarkable performance:

Growth: +28% in just seven days.

+28% in just seven days. Value per share: Jumped from €2.19 to €2.81.

Jumped from €2.19 to €2.81. Market Capitalization: Surged to €1.17 billion.

Whispers in the trading rooms suggest that Saudi emissaries have proposed a figure close to €2 billion to Exor. This is not a random number: analysts consider it the “psychological threshold,” or rather the minimum auction floor, to even sit at the table and seriously discuss a majority stake. It is an offer that would make many owners tremble, yet for now, it clashes with the Agnelli-Elkann family’s official will to maintain control.

The Tether Variable and the Exor Paradox

Despite the pharaonic valuation, a farewell is not in Exor’s declared plans. If the Arab proposal were to arrive on official letterhead, it would reportedly be treated exactly like Tether’s: returned to sender. However, the match is far from over.

Two critical factors must be considered:

Tether’s Lingering Interest: The cryptocurrency giant, led by Paolo Ardoino, does not seem to have abandoned the Bianconeri dream. A new “bet” cannot be ruled out, perhaps with a 2026 horizon. Exor’s Strategy: The group is selling, or has sold, many historic assets. This strategic “weakness”—or rather, this propensity for liquidation to reallocate capital elsewhere—is exactly what entices buyers to step forward.

Juventus remains one of the last assets of global value and visibility firmly in the hands of the Turin dynasty. But in a context where everything has a price, and considering Exor’s need to balance the books on other fronts, the stance of “unsellable” might be less solid than it appears in official statements.

Questions and Answers

Why is the Juventus stock rising so sharply? The surge is primarily driven by speculative rumors regarding a potential change of ownership. When reports circulate about takeover offers exceeding the current market value (such as the rumored €2 billion), investors buy shares betting that a sale will occur. They anticipate that such a deal would lead to a further appreciation of the stock or a mandatory tender offer at a premium price, allowing them to profit from the spread.

Is it likely that Exor will sell Juventus in the short term? Currently, John Elkann and Exor’s official stance is a total closure to any sale. However, the holding company is undergoing a portfolio reorganization and has already divested other legacy investments. While the answer today is “no,” an off-market offer (above €2 billion) could force the ownership to reconsider its position out of fiduciary duty to its own shareholders and the need for liquidity.

What is Tether’s role in this scenario? Tether, the stablecoin giant, had already attempted an approach to acquire the club but was rejected. However, their interest does not appear to have vanished. Tether’s immense financial solidity and desire to diversify assets could lead to a new assault, perhaps in 2026. This creates potential competition with Saudi sovereign funds, a scenario that could drive the club’s price up even further.